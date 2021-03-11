SHADECROWN :: 1. Single vom kommenden dritten Album

Die finnische Melodic-Death/Doom-Band SHADECROWN aus Viitasaari hat ihre erste Single “The Awakening” aus ihrem kommenden dritten Studioalbum “Solitarian” veröffentlicht, das noch in diesem Jahr über Inverse Records erscheinen soll. https://shadecrown.bandcamp.com / http://www.facebook.com/shadecrownband

Songwriter Saku Tammelin comments: “The Awakening is a song about shame, repressed memories and the dark side of human nature. I think all of us have a dark side… it is just stronger in some people than others.”