SHADE OF SORROW :: Debüt-Song unter Mithilfe von Tuomas Saukkonen

Das neue Melodic Death Metal Project SHADE OF SORROW von Mika Kankainen hat seinen ersten von mehreren für 2021 geplanten Tracks veröffentlicht, der von Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Before the Dawn, Dawn of Solace) produziert wurde. https://www.facebook.com/Shade-Of-Sorrow-109880404507310

Tuomas Saukkonen comments: “Mika has been helping Wolfheart in the studio and video production and it was an honor and pleasure to return the favour and sit into the producers chair both with music and video. Relentless, talented and strong like a bear. Truly a my kind of an artist to work with”