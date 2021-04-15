SETH :: Neues Video zu “Les Océans du Vide”

Die französischen Black Metal Pioniere SETH haben sich mit Black Metal Promotion zusammengetan, um ihren neuen Song “Les Océans du Vide” bei YouTube zu veröffentlichen. Das neue Album der Band hat den Titel “La Morsure du Christ” bekommen und wird weltweit am 7. Mai über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/innomineseth / http://www.innomineseth.fr

SETH comments:

“Let us dedicate seven minutes of silence today.

April 15, 2019, the moment is solemn – the blaze devours Notre-Dame de Paris. Two millenaries of spirituality have symbolically collapsed under the assault of a demonic fire. The cover of our brand new album ‘La Morsure Du Christ’ is a commemoration to a tragic anniversary. In today’s godless world, the end of the journey arises twenty years later from the depths of a past formerly believed to be eternal.

Here is track number six from ‘La Morsure du Christ’ baptized “The Oceans of Emptiness”.”