SERPENTS OATH :: Belgische Black Metaller mit 2. Single vom kommenden Album

Die belgische Black Metal-Horde SERPENTS OATH hat den zweiten Track ihres kommenden zweiten Albums “Ascension” veröffentlicht. Das Musikvideo zu “Blasphemy” kann ab sofort hier bei YouTube angeschaut werden. “Ascension” wird am 24. Juni 2022 über Soulseller Records auf CD, LP und digital veröffentlicht. Das Album wurde im renommierten Stage One Studio mit Andy Classen produziert und zeigt ein Artwork von Néstor Avalos. Pre-orders: https://soulsellerrecords.bandcamp.com

SERPENTS OATH state: “When we released our debut, we were a trinity. Since then, we have expanded our line-up to five sworn in members. Working on and recording this album as a band has brought a new dimension to this record. Expect no remorse from this opus, only crushing riffs, pounding drums and terrorizing screams.”