SCÁTH NA DÉITHE :: Neues Album der irischen Black/Death Metaller veröffentlicht

Die Atmospheric Death/Black Metaller SCÁTH NA DÉITHE aus Irland hat vor ein paar Tagen ihr neues Album “The Dirge of Endless Mourning” veröffentlicht.

Die Band: “Die Geschichten des alten Irland haben während ihres langen Lebens gelitten. Oftmals falsch dargestellt oder missverstanden, liegt die Wahrheit oft nicht weit unter der Dunkelheit, die sie verbirgt.”

“The Dirge of Endless Mourning” explores this relationship between the shallow, often twisted portrayal of Irish folklore and the true inspiration behind the tales through figures such as Biddy Early, a wise woman and healer, continually denounced and ostracized by the local clergy as an associate of evil. The forlorn and sorrowful Bean Sídhe, a cursed soul doomed to mourn eternally, widely regarded as a figured to be feared, not pitied.The Cailleach Béara, forgotten by time and people, a once great deity reduced to squalor and despair.

https://scathnadeithe.bandcamp.com/album/the-dirge-of-endless-mourning / https://www.facebook.com/scathnadeithe