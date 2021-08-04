SARKE :: Das 7. Album angekündigt

Die Norwegischen Extrem Metaller SARKE um Sänger Nocturno Culto werden am 5. November ihr siebtes Album veröffentlichen. “Allsighr” erscheint via Soulseller Records. www.facebook.com/sarkeofficial

Info: The album will be released worldwide via on November 5th 2021. It was recorded by Børge Finstad and Kevin Kleiven at Top Room Studios, mixed by Lars Erik Westby at H-10 productions and mastered by Thomas Eberger at Stockholm Mastering. The artwork was created by Kjell Åge Meland.

SARKE continue to exploit their unusual mix of 70`s rock, 80`s speed metal and 90`s black metal, resulting in an album full of heavy-rocking and groovy metal while not forgetting the unique psychedelic, doomy and dwelling passages.