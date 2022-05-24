SAOR :: Schottische Atmospheric Black Metaller mit neuem Song

Die kaledonische Atmospheric Black Metal-Band SAOR, die von den Mythen und Geschichten der schottischen Highlands erzählt, veröffentlicht die zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden Album “Origins”. Der Song kann auf dem offiziellen Youtube-Kanal von Season of Mist angehört werden, begleitet von einem neuen Musikvideo. Das Album wird am 24. Juni über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://saor.bandcamp.com

Frontman Andy Marshall comments: “Beyond the Wall refers to the Antonine Wall which ran across the central belt of Scotland to keep the Caledonians/Picts at bay. The song is about their freedom, as they were not under Roman rule and the beauty and mystery of the lands beyond the wall.”