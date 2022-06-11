SACRIMONIA :: Debüt der Syphonic Black Metaller aus Polen im Fullstream

Die polnische Symphonic Black Metal Band SACRIMONIA veröffentlicht ihr brandneues Debütalbum “Anthems of Eclipse”, welches im voller Länge beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion angehört werden kann. Das neue Album wird in Eigenregie veröffentlicht und kann auf dem Bandcamp-Profil der Band bestellt werden. https://sacrimoniaofficial.bandcamp.com/album/anthems-of-eclipse

Band commentary about new album: “Main idea behind “Anthems of Eclipse” was to create music rooted in the best aspects of symphonic black metal, yet translating this genre into the reality of 2022. Crossing the boundaries of traditional black metal, on “Anthems of Eclipse” Sacrimonia offers the listeners music which is heavy, yet at the same time very melodic and catchy”.