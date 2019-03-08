S-TOOL :: Neuer Song vom kommenden Album



Die finnische Metal Band um Ville Laihiala (Sentenced und Poisonblack) hat einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. “Hole” gibt eine kritische Antwort auf die Verwendung von Kunststoff. Ein neues Album ist für den Herbst geplant

Laihiala: “The head is one big black hole and a chaos of thoughts. A feeling that you should force open your skull, from which unsure thoughts get out. “Hole” is also my own response to the amount of plastic produced. “Hole” is a plastic-free piece of bullshit. Shit without a packet if you like”

Listen to Hole: https://lnk.to/fTK0q