ROTTING CHRIST :: 2. Track vom neuen Album online



Die Griechischen Dark Metaller ROTTING CHRIST haben mit “Heaven and Hell and Fire” den zweiten Song von ihrem kommenden Album “The Heretics” veröffentlicht. Das neue Werk erscheint am 15. Februar bei Season Of Mist.

Frontmann Sakis Tolis: “Dear friends, we are in the pleasant position to present you another creation from our upcoming album ‘The Heretics’. The song “Heaven and Hell and Fire” is influenced by John Milton’s saying: “The mind is universe and can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven” and it is another part of the heretic creation we’ve made with our last album. Enjoy!”