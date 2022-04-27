RIOGHAN :: Finnische Künstlerin mit 2. Single aus dem kommenden Debütalbum

Die Finnin Rioghan wird ihr Debütalbum “Different Kinds Of Losses” im Laufe des Jahres 2022 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Das Album wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Teemu Liekkala (ex-Manufacturer’s Pride, Red Eleven) und Teemu Koskela (ex-Celesty) gemacht. Die zweite Single “Promises” wurde nun zusammen mit dem Musikvideo veröffentlicht. https://rioghan.bandcamp.com

Rioghan kommentiert es wie folgt:

“Promises brings out some new colors and tunes from Rioghan. A bit more aggressive, a bit more djenty, let’s see where it leads. The lyric of this song inspired the overall mood and structure a lot, as it tells a story of violence from those who are closest to you. The song holds some sharp turns and reflects the more progressive metal side of the upcoming album.”