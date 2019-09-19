RAIN DIARY :: Video zu ‘Here/Now’ veröffentlicht

Finnlands Dark Wave Rocker RAIN DIARY, die selbst ihren Style Winter Wave nennen, haben ein neues Video zur neuen Single “Here/Now” veröffentlicht.

Joni von der Band kommentiert: “We’re currently working our third album that goes under the title ‘Dark Beat’. The video was filmed in Helsinki coastline island called Kuninkaansaari that was only opened to public two years ago as it was in military use before that. Rain Diary’s new single – Here/Now – is a reworked version from ‘We Are Here, We Are Now’, first released 20.09.2017 as part of Rain Diary’s 2nd album, Black Weddings.”

Here/Now was produced and recorded by Jaani Peuhu (Swallow The Sun, Hallatar) and mastered by Jaime Gomez/Orgone Studios (Ghost, Sólstafir).