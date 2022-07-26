POWER FROM HELL :: 90s Black Metal Band aus Brasilien mit neuem Track

Die Brasilianische Black Metal Band POWER FROM HELL hat den zweiten Track vom kommenden Album “Shadows Devouring Light” veröffentlicht. “Shadows Devouring Light” wird am 30. September über Debemur Morti Productions auf CD & Vinyl (inklusive exklusiver DMP-Editionen) sowie digital erscheinen.

Info: Focusing on the gloomy and eerie elements of Black Metal, ‘Primordial Impurity’ evokes a particularly hypnotizing atmosphere. The mesmeric rhythm and riffing in combination with the harsh, yet perspicuous vocal lines and the raw production transport the listener directly into the blasphemous soundscapes of the early 90s.

Frontman and composer Sodomic comments on the musical influences that shaped ‘Primordial Impurity’ and the new album:

“It’s hard to define those, but we can separate things into two parts:

Firstly, at the beginning of the band – I am talking about the first 3 or 4 albums – our biggest influence was BATHORY. This does not only account for the music, but also concerning the fact that we did not do live performances at that time. So, all BATHORY albums are very important and a great influence for me, especially in the early years of POWER FROM HELL.

Secondly, with the album “Profound Evil Presence” we started to include some elements of the second wave of Black Metal in our music and, of course, the Norwegian scene played an important role in this process. Concerning the albums from that period that were important to me, the list is rather extensive. But I can say that the first EMPEROR, DARKTHRONE and SATYRICON albums have a special place in my mind and personal collection.”