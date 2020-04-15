PLAGUE WEAVER :: Neue EP der kanadischen Blackened Doom Metaller

Mit “Through The Sulphur Eyes” haben die kanadischen Blackened Doom Metaller PLAGUE WEAVER im Januar ihre aktuelle EP veröffentlicht. Ein Video zum Reinhören in den Track “The Traveller” gibt es bei YouTube, alle anderen Songs auch bei Bandcamp.

Facebook.com/plagueweaver / plagueweaver.bandcamp.com

“The new EP is a continuation of work that began on our self-titled debut. It’s still black metal with elements of doom metal, but with a little bit of a different approach – more spoken words, more atmosphere and a guest solo in ‘Unchained, recorded by Derryl Vi. For fans of Rotting Christ, Varathron, old Samael, Triptykon, and Dissection, the album is available now on Plagueweaver.bandcamp.com, Spotify and iTunes.”