ORCRYPT :: Fantasy Black Metaller mit neuem Video

Fünf Jahre nach ihrer letzten Veröffentlichung kehren die britischen Fantasy Black Metaller ORCRYPT mit einer neuen Besetzung und einem neuen Album zurück. Sie arbeiten weiterhin innerhalb der Regeln ihres klassischen Black Metal-Sounds, während sie sich gleichzeitig erlauben, sich zu entwickeln, neue (oder alte) Einflüsse zu entwickeln und zu integrieren… “Balrog & Roll” ist eine tiefe, dunkle und ursprüngliche Platte voller wütender Riffs und dunkler Fantasie. facebook.com/Orcrypt

The British Fantasy Black Metal trio released a new video for the song Dice & Damnation. They state about the song: “Peer into the ‘Knightmare’ imagination of The Masters of Fantasy Role-Playing Black Metal, as ORCRYPT unleash swords, sorcery and Satan in their music video debut.”

Balrog & Roll is release via Death To Music Productions, both digitally and on limited CD. Get your copy here: https://www.deathtomusic.com/product/orcrypt-balrog-roll/