OMNIUM GATHERUM :: Neue Single zum kommenden Album

Die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller OMNIUM GATHERUM präsentieren ihre neue Single “Paragon” und kündigen ihr neues Album “Origin” an, das am 5. November 2021 weltweit über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird.

Jukka Pelkonen states; “Basically PARAGON is about overcoming obstacles and hard situations. Anything that comes to the way may be intense and malign, but it will not shatter the diamond of resolve, that is the paragon!”

“Origin” will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, Gatefold LP and as digital album. All physical formats can be pre-ordered here: https://omnium-gatherum.lnk.to/Origin as of now.