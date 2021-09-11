OBSCURA QALMA :: Neue Single

Die italienischen Blackened Symphonic Death Metaller OBSCURA QALMA haben eine neue Single namens “Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion” veröffentlicht. Ihr Debütalbum “Apotheosis” wird am 12. November über Rising Nemesis Records erscheinen. facebook.com/obscuraqalma

Obscura Qalma – Apotheosis band statement

“Inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud, as well as by contemporary figures such as Massimo Recalcati and James Owen Weatherall, Apotheosis (from the Greek meaning, “To Deify”) explores human existence in an epistemological solipsistic view. Elevated to divine status, from a higher point we can look at the external world as an unresolvable question rather than actually false.

Musically, the album is inspired by Dissection, Emperor and Death as well as by classical music and film composers such as Alexandre Desplat.”