OBSCURA QALMA :: 1. Single vom kommenden Debütalbum veröffentlicht

Die Italienischen Orchestral Blackened Death Metaller OBSCURA QALMA werden am 12. November via Rising Nemesis Records ihr Debütalbum “Apotheosis” veröffentlichen. Mit “Gemini” liegt nun die erste Single daraus vor. facebook.com/obscuraqalma

Obscura Qalma – Apotheosis band statement:

“Inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud, as well as by contemporary figures such as Massimo Recalcati and James Owen Weatherall, Apotheosis (from the Greek meaning, “To Deify”) explores human existence in an epistemological solipsistic view. Elevated to divine status, from a higher point we can look at the external world as an unresolvable question rather than actually false.

Musically, the album is inspired by Dissection, Emperor and Death as well as by classical music and film composers such as Alexandre Desplat.”