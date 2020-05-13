NOBODY :: Erster Track der finnischen Ein-Mann-Akustik-Black-Metal-Band

Die finnische Ein-Mann-Akustik-Black-Metal-Band NOBODY wird am 26. Juni 2020 über Inverse Records ihr Debütalbum “Atmosfear” veröffentlichen. Die erste Single “Stronger Than Blood” wurde heute veröffentlicht. facebook.com/nobodymetal

Tuomas Kauppinen comments: “Stronger than blood is a musical journey inside the mind of a great manipulator, who can persuade children to turn against their parents and brother against sister – just by wielding the power of his personality. His method is dissimulation and his object to become a God. This piece is a study, thereby, of religion.”