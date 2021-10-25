NIGHTSHADE :: Neues Video “New Era”

“New Era” ist der erste Song von “Sounds Of Dark Matter”, dem neuen Album der Schweizer Blackened Industrial Metaller NIGHTSHADE, das am 19. November 2021 über My Kingdom Music erscheint. www.facebook.com/NightshadeMetal

Die Band: “It is about the age we are living. Snakes dressed as prophets speaking comforting lies, fear of a dying planet, bogus vaccines, invisible waves and a worldwide satanic order. Ignorance and superstition reign supreme. Dark medieval times are upon us… again. Gotta love this New Era”.

