NIGHTFALL :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Die Griechischen Metaller NIGHTFALL haben 1 Tag vor Release ihr neues Album “At Night We Prey” im Fullstream zum Anhören auf dem YouTube Channel ihres Labels Season Of Mist zur Verfügung gestellt. facebook.com/nightfallbandofficial

Vocalist Efthimis comments on the stream: “This album is made of anger and hope. Anger about all those stereotypes built around serious subjects affecting all, like depression; and hope for things to change for the better. We sing for younger generations to break down old misconceptions about mental disorders. Music in this album is not following a linear pattern, but rather tries to catch the entire spectrum of mood swings one is experiencing, while in this state. It is a blend of fast and slow parts, heavy and heavier passages, in a natural progress from start to end. Enjoy it and let its message root in you.”