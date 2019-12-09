NIGHT CROWNED :: Die erste Single vom Debüt

Die Schweden NIGHT CROWNED um ehemalige und gegenwärtige Mitglieder von Acts wie Dark Funeral, Nightrage und Cipher System veröffentlichen ihr Debütalbum “Impius Viam” am 28. Februar via Noble Demon Records, dem brandneuen Label, das von Nuclear Blast Veteran Patrick Walch gegründet wurde. “Unholy Path” ist die erste Hörprobe aus kommenden Werk der Blackened Death Metal Band. www.facebook.com/nightcrowned

The band comments: “When picking the first single for the album we choose “Unholy Path”. A song that represents our sound and captures the essence of the album well. A dark tale of a future we soon shall experience.”