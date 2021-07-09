NECRONAUTICAL :: Neue Single der UK Black Metaller

Die britische Black Metal Band NECRONAUTICAL meldet sich mit der neuen Single “Hypnagogia” plus Video zurück und kündigt die Veröffentlichung des vierten Albums “Slain In The Spirit” an, das am 20. August über Candlelight / Spinefarm Records erscheint. https://www.facebook.com/Necronautical / https://necronautical.bandcamp.com

The band comment: “We are proud to announce the release of our fourth album Slain in the Spirit. Produced once more by Chris Fielding at Foel Studio, as well as featuring guest performances from soprano vocalist Victoria Harley, this album represents our most ambitious and contorted material to date! With this announcement we are pleased to share a taste of things to come through our latest single and music video for ‘Hypnagogia’.”