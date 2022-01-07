MYSTIC CIRCLE :: 2. Vorabsong vom Comeback-Album

Das selbstbetitelte Comeback-Album der deutschen Black/Death-Metaller MYSTIC CIRCLE wird am 4. Februar 2022 über Atomic Fire Records veröffentlicht und bringt heute eine weitere unheilige Hymne des Albums heraus. Auf YouTube könnt ihr euch das brandneue Musikvideo zum Eröffnungstrack von “Mystic Circle”, “Belial Is My Name”, ansehen. Das Video wurde von Alen Ljubic gedreht, der auch schon am Musikvideo zur ersten Single “Letters From The Devil” mitgearbeitet hat. https://www.facebook.com/MysticCircleOfficial/

Beelzebub states: “Kicking off by reviving, more specifically continuing, the outro of our 1999 album »Infernal Satanic Verses«, we’re conjuring hellish demon Belial who’s rising up to mesmerize the universe. He – who even calls himself Satan – is one out of four arch demons, chained in hell and causing the downfall of earth – fittingly set to music in the most brutal and bombastic but still melodic way.”

Pre-order »Mystic Circle« in various formats (box set, CD-digipak, red/black marbled vinyl), pre-save it or pre-order the album digitally to receive ‘Belial Is My Name’ and ‘Letters From The Devil’ instantly and order the group’s »Letters From The Devil« 7″ black vinyl single (which includes the exclusive, non-album B-side track ‘The Godsmasher’; limited to 666 copies), here: https://music.atomicfire-records.com/mysticcircle