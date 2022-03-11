MORTEMIA :: Lyric-Video zum 8. neue Song der letzten Monate

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat den achten MORTEMIA-Song aus den “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Track, bei dem Erica Ohlsson (Metalite) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, lautet “Lost Horizon”.

Quote – Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Erica Ohlsson from Metalite as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The eight song is entitled ‘Lost Horizon’, and is now available on all digital platforms.

When I first started working on this project I was spending quite a lot of time looking for bands in the genre that was new to me. I was curious what was going on in the scene, and I finally had the time to update myself. One of the bands that I discovered early on was Metalite, I really liked their modern and catchy style of metal, and I was instantly blown away by Erica’s amazing voice. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Erica on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. This song is more of an uptempo song, I find it very powerful, atmospheric and catchy.”