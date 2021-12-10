MORTEMIA :: Die 6. neue Single dieses Jahr

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) steht kurz vor der Veröffentlichung der sechsten MORTEMIA-Single aus “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions”. Der Song, bei dem Brittney Slayes (Unleash the Archers) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, ist am 10. Dezember 2021 über alle digitalen Plattformen veröffentlicht worden. Der Titel des Songs lautet “My Demons and I”.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/my-demons-and-i-feat-brittney-slayes

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honored to introduce my friend Brittney Slayes as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The sixth song is entitled ‘My Demons and I’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 10th of December 2021. Me and Brittney toured together back in 2016, when Sirenia and Unleash the Archers toured Europe along with 3 more bands. Brittney instantly impressed me on all levels with her incredible vocal performance, hard working ethics and kind personality. Brittney has an extremely huge vocal range and a very powerful voice that I instantly thought would fit perfectly for this song. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Brittney onboard this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. This song is definitely one of the heaviest songs I have ever written.”