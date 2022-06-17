MORTEMIA :: 10. Track aus Pandemic Sessions veröffentlicht

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat nun den 10. MORTEMIA-Song aus den “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Track, bei dem Zora Cock (Blackbriar) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. Der Track trägt den Titel “What Else is There?” und ist eine Coverversion des 2005 veröffentlichten Originals der norwegischen Band Röyksopp”. https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandsirenia/what-else-is-there-feat-zora-cock

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Zora Cock from Blackbriar as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The 10th song is entitled ‘What Else is There?’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 17th of June 2022. This song is a cover version of the Norwegian band Röyksopp originally released back in 2005. Sirenia and Blackbriar performed at the same festival in The Netherlands some years ago, and that’s when I first discovered the band and Zora’s unique voice. Zora has a really haunting and distinct voice that really stands out, a signature voice so to say. As soon as she starts singing you can immediately tell it’s her. After the show in The Netherlands I was an instant fan of Blackbriar and Zora. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Zora on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. I find this song very unique and special and it will definitely add to the great variety on The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions.”

Zora Cock:

“A little while ago I went to a Sirenia show and met up with Morten afterwards. The show was amazing and so was the meet-up with Morten! He played me the song he had in mind for me and it really made an impression on me. I was so enthusiastic about it that I started recording my vocals the next day. This song shows a different side of me, yet I still feel like it fits me very well. I love music that can put you in some sort of trance, and I think this one will do that to you. Working with Morten feels like a wish come true, and I hope you’ll love this collaboration as much as I do!”