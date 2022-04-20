MORGARTEN :: Neuer Track vom aktuellen Album

Die Schweizer Folk/Black Metal Band MORGARTEN hat ein Video zu “Backed to a Flayed Tree” veröffentlicht, das von ihrem neuen Album “Cry of the Lost” stammt. http://www.morgarten.net

Info: “Cry of the Lost” is available now on CD, limited vinyl and digital via Inner Wound Recordings. The album was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Amon Amarth) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Opeth, Eluveitie, Sepultura). For the drums Morgarten visited Fascination Street Studio’s to let David Castillo (Carcass, Opeth, Leprous) handle the recordings.