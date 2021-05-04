MOONSPELL :: Wiederveröffentlichung von “Extinct” und “1755” auf LP

Aufgrund der hohen Nachfrage haben die portugiesischen Dark/Gothic Metaller MOONSPELL die offizielle Wiederveröffentlichung ihres Albums “Extinct” (2015) und dessen Nachfolger “1755” (2017) angekündigt. Beide Werke werden am 2. Juli 2021 über Napalm Records auf Vinyl wiederveröffentlicht – jedes wird auf nur 100 Exemplare weltweit limitiert sein. www.moonspell.com / www.facebook.com/moonspellband

1755 – White/Ocean Blue Marbled 1 LP-Gatefold

Extinct – White/Black Marbled 2-LP Gatefold

“What I am most proud of in regards to all Moonspell records, is that nobody forgets about them,” says frontman Fernando Ribeiro. “Extinct and 1755 might have been sold out/out of print on LP for a few years, but they’re back on the market by popular demand, amazingly edited, and ready to be rediscovered and added to any proudly die-hard Moonspell fan collection. More to come, stay tuned under the spell!”