MOONSPELL :: Neues Track vom kommende Album im Video

MOONSPELL nähern sich ihrem 30-jährigen Bandjubiläum und werden ihr kommendes, 13. Studioalbum mit dem Titel "Hermitage" am 26. Februar 2021 über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Mit "Common Prayers" wurde der nächste Track vom neuen Album veröffentlicht.

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro states: “Political? Religious? Who the fuck cares, really? Music is, for Moonspell, about self-expression, and we are old enough to pick our battles. ‘Common Prayers’ is the kind of song we love to write, sensual, different, with a to-die-for chorus. Hermitage is coming your way, you can run, but you cannot hide. Staying safe is staying smart. Say a prayer!”