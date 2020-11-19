MOONSPELL :: Neues Album und neues Video

MOONSPELL nähern sich ihrem 30-jährigen Bandjubiläum haben nun die heiß erwarteten Details für ihr kommendes, 13. Studioalbum enthüllt. “Hermitage” wird am 26. Februar 2021 über Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Mit “The Greater Good” wurde auch der erste Track vom neuen Album veröffentlicht. www.moonspell.com / www.facebook.com/moonspellband

Fernando Ribeiro: “The Greater Good is a sociological concept implying the benefit of the public, of more people than oneself. To do which is better and more correct. Unfortunately, a lot of wrong- doing and pure evil actions were taken on behalf of this principle both by world leaders, and citizens. With a “screenplay” designed by myself, and put together by director Guilherme Henriques (Gaerea, Crippled Black Phoenix, Schammasch) The Greater Good strikes at the deep contrast of our priorities as human beings. The plot evidenciate the daily clash between the problems we could never or never wanted to solve; and our “first world preoccupations”. The cult of the body versus the African famine; the killing of the innocent versus the second amendment; the beauty of monuments against the ugliness of violence.