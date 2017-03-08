MOONSPELL :: Neues Album dieses Jahr

MOONSPELL werden in diesem Jahr ein weiteres Album veröffentlich, das wieder bei Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Der Titel wird “1755” sein und das große Erdbeben von Lissabon im Jahre 1755 behandeln, wo die Band drumherum ein lyrisches Konzept gestrickt hat. Das Album wird dabei komplett in portugiesisch gesungen werden.

Statment von Sänger Fernando:

“We fell in love with the concept and made perfect sense to sing it in our national language, Portuguese. I guess we were just waiting for the right opportunity to work on such an album. Musically it will be heavier than Extinct. It will be earthshaking but also very detailed with orchestrations and percussion as we want people to relive the Lisbon of the 18th century. Singing it in Portuguese, allowed me to find a different expression as a vocalist and my job is to be the survivor of the Earthquake, roaming the ruins and telling you all about it.”