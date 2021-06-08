MOONSPELL :: Live Sets mit “Irreligious” & “Hermitage”

Am 18. Juni werden MOONSPELL vor einem Live-Publikum von 300 Fans (unter Covid-Regeln) ihr bahnbrechendes 1996er Album “Irreligious” in Gänze performen. Um dieses Ereignis mit Fans aus aller Welt zu teilen, wird die Show auch live in einer Top-Produktion, mit MOONSPELLs eigenem Gespür für großen Sound und tolle Lichter über die Streaming-Plattform Munin Live gestreamt. www.facebook.com/moonspellband

Darüber hinaus haben MOONSPELL angekündigt, “Irreligious” in einer einzigartigen Deluxe Box neu aufzulegen (mit der LP + einer 12″-Dreiecksscheiben-EP mit der ewigen Ode der Band an den Mond “Fullmoon Madness” als Originalsong + LIVE-Version, einem exklusiven Tape + Slipmat) und vielem mehr.

Und nur einen Tag später, am 19. Juni, werden MOONSPELL ein komplettes Live-Set ihres neuen Albums “Hermitage” spielen. Zum ersten Mal überhaupt und vor den “glücklichen 300” (plus im weltweiten Stream!) werden die portugiesischen Dark-Metal-Meister ihr neuestes Magnum Opus live in seiner Gesamtheit und für ein “echtes” Publikum präsentieren.

“We all took a big fall with the Covid situation. It has been challenging to keep the band together and the fans motivated,” says frontman Fernando Ribeiro. “Our legs were crushed but we are back on our feet and want to walk at your side again. We will not only celebrate the incredible 25th anniversary of one of our most fundamental albums (Irreligious) but finally have the chance to unveil the absolute and quite powerful charm of Hermitage songs on stage. It’s Moonspell like you never seen us before, it’s being together again, our time has come.”

