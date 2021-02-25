MOONSPELL :: Letzte Single vor Album VÖ

Am 26. Februar veröffentlichen die Portugiesischen Dark Metaller MOONSPELL ihr neues Album “Hermitage”. Es ist das 13. Album in der nun 30-jährigen Bandgeschichte. Als finale Single haben sie nun “The Hermit Saints” online gestellt. www.facebook.com/moonspellband

Info: With Hermitage, MOONSPELL is not only approaching their 30th band anniversary more ambitiously and stronger than ever, but they take us on an entertaining and emotional ride through the darkest days of human existence. MOONSPELL’s forthcoming record is a wonderfully intuitive, yet epic masterpiece, and a testament to what the band always loved the most: Honest metal that binds us even in these dark times.