MOONSPELL :: “Irreligious” Anniversary Reissue angekündigt

Die Portugiesen MOONSPELL haben zum 25. Jubiläum ihres wegweisenden Albums “Irreligious” eine besondere Edition angekündigt, die am 29. Oktober bei Alma Mater Records erscheinen soll. www.facebook.com/moonspellband

“Irreligious is the the crossroad where Metal meets Gothic and lead the way to a different style and fusion between the darkened elegance of Goth and the powerful depths of Heavy Metal.” Frontman Fernando Ribeiro states.

This reissue will be coming out as an ambitious Deluxe Box (a true treasure chest limited to 250 hand numbered, certified copies, only available via the band’s official store), LP Gatefold and a Tape as a token of the great year of 1996 when Irreligious took the world under its very own gothic spell. The reissue formats will be available as follows:

– Deluxe Box Set

– LP12″ (Beer) – Standard Edition

– Cassette (Orange)

– Full Moon Madness LP10″, with 2 songs: Full Moon Madness (Original Version) + Full Moon Madness (Live at Porto, 2020)

Vorverkauf: www.moonspell.rastilho.com/specials/irreligious-xxv-pre-order-18/