MOONSPELL :: Besonderes Live-Album mit neuem Video angekündigt

Die portugiesischen Dark Metal-Meister MOONSPELL haben eine ganz besondere BluRay/DVD- und Album-Veröffentlichung angekündigt: Am 23. September 2022 präsentieren sie mit “From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep” via Napalm Records ihr letztes Studioalbum Hermitage (2021) in seiner Live-Form. Zu dem Track “Entitlement” wurde nun ein erster Livemitschnitte veröffentlicht. www.moonspell.com

“From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep ist nicht nur ein episches Live-Momentum von Hermitage – einem der tiefsten, schwersten und herzzerreißendsten Alben, die die Band je geschrieben hat – sondern auch eine wahrhaft revolutionäre Erfahrung, da MOONSPELL eine ausgewählte Anzahl von Fans und ein Produktionsteam (buchstäblich) aus dem Untergrund mitgebracht haben. Unter der brillanten Regie von Guilherme Henrique ist From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep etwas ganz Besonderes, das man noch nie zuvor gesehen oder gehört hat.”

“While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below, to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it,“ Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments. “Entitlement is the first advance of an unreal show, a performance like you’ve never watched, in the peace and quiet of a wet and dark natural gallery. From deep down below, our new live album and DVD is something never tried before and we hope it darkly entertains you until our next album comes in 2023.”