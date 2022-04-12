MÅNEGARM :: 3. Track kurz vor Album-VÖ

Die schwedischen Viking Metaller MÅNEGARM haben einen weiteren Track von ihrem neuen Album “Ynglingaättens Öde” veröffentlicht, das am kommenden Freitag bei Napam Records erscheint. Die dritte Single “Stridsgalten” enthält Beiträge der prominenten Gäste Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani), Robse Dahn (Equilibrium) und Pär Hulkoff (Raubtier/Hulkoff).

MÅNEGARM on “Stridsgalten”:

“This music video will take you behind the scenes when we recorded this song but also out on the live stages with the band. “Stridsgalten” (The battle boar) features three awesome gentlemen who most gratefully helped us out with great guest vocals – Jonne Järvelä of Korpiklaani, Robse Dahn of Equilibrium and Pär Hulkoff of Hulkoff/Raubtier. Hope you all will enjoy this song and video as much as we do!!”