MMD :: Finnische Dark Metal Band mit neuer Single

10 Jahre nach ihrer letzten EP haben die finnischen Dark Metaller MMD ihren neuen Song “Seeds of Evil” veröffentlicht. MMD wurde in 2008 von Abyss (Beherit, ex-Chaosweaver, ex-Mystification) gegründet. https://mmdfinland.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/mmdband

Guitarist/vocalist Abyss comments:

“This song was first song I wrote after EP “Words Of Dead God”, First demos were recorded almost 10 years ago. Many things and especially line up has changed 100 % around me, I have always been player who needs rehearsals to dig out new ideas and other persons to support my ideas, and that really surprised me when I locked in My Studio and after few months released I was all alone with my ideas.