MITOCHONDRIAL SUN :: Niklas Sundin von Dark Tranquility mit erstem Song



Dark Tranquillity Gründungsmitglied Niklas Sundin veröffentlicht den ersten Song von seinem Solo-Debütalbum. Als MITOCHONDRIAL SUN gibt es Musik zu hören, die atmosphärisch, dunkel und cineastisch sein wird. “Nyaga” ist der erste Song aus dem selbstbetitelten Album, das im Februar bei Argonauta Records erscheinen wird.

“I’m very happy to premiere the first video/single from the upcoming Mitochondrial Sun album. The project has been a couple of years in the making and started out as a way of staying musically creative while on parental leave from Dark tranquillity. I had recently acquired some new gear for my home studio, and had been thinking about creating “electronic” music for a while, so this was a good opportunity to actually make it happen.”