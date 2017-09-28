MIST OF MISERY :: Neuer Song

Die Melodic Black Metal Band MIST OF MISERY hat ein Video zu einem neuen Track von ihrer kommenden EP “Fields of Isolation” veröffentlicht.

“Fields of Isolation” is the second chapter of a series of mini EPs created between 2016-beginning and mid 2017 as a way to bridge the gap between Absence and the upcoming new album for 2018.

The band comments:

“The themes on both EP’s vary quite a lot from our earlier works, but the original concept of Mist Of Misery is still there. Those who have heard our latest release, Absence, will surely find some similarities to both that album and also to our earlier releases.”