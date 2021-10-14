MISANTHUR :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Das polnische Dark Metal- Duo MISANTHUR streamt ab sofort das komplette neue Album “Ephemeris” über den Season of Mist Youtube Channel. Das Album erscheint am 15. Oktober über Season of Mist Underground Activists. https://www.facebook.com/Misanthur

MISANTHUR comment: “We proudly present to you our debut album ‘Ephemeris’ which we managed to create during visits to the lowest ebbs of human existence. ‘Ephemeris’ is a journey about an everlasting struggle in a short human life. It is the fight that one is going through & can never come out victorious – the fight with the most dangerous enemy – oneself. Armed with our ID, Ego & Superego, we wanted to focus on showing the bitterness & hopelessness of our being, but also on some of the beauty & joy one is able to feel sometimes. Our focus was to achieve the feeling of what we call “”confrontational escapism””, or what’s even more on point – “nihilistic catharsis”.