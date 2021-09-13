MISANTHUR :: Neue Single aus Debütalbum

Das polnische Dark Metal Duo MISANTHUR veröffentlicht jetzt ihre brandneue Single “On the Heights of Despair”, die aus ihrem Debütalbum “Ephemeris” stammt. Das Album wird am 15. Oktober über Season of Mist Underground Activists erscheinen. https://www.facebook.com/Misanthur

MISANTHUR comment: The second single “On the Heights of Despair” was inspired by the book with the same title, written by one of the most prominent philosophers of nihilism – Emil Cioran. The dark, heavy and eerie atmosphere is intertwined with the soothing yet cruel cathartic moment. The song expresses the loathing of the passing time but also shows the dimmed fire of hope in one’s mundane existence, which is perfectly connected with the full concept of the upcoming debut album “Ephemeris”.