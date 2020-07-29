MEMOIRA :: Finnische Prog Gothic Metaller mit neuem Song zum 3. Album

MEMOIRA werden ihr drittes Studioalbum “Carnival of Creation” am 25. September 2020 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die Band hat eine neue Single und ein Musikvideo für den Titeltrack veröffentlicht.

facebook.com/MemoiraOfficial / memoira.bandcamp.com

The band comments:

“Carnival of Creation must be one of the most epic songs we have ever written. The lyrical theme is about discovering the art, the music, literature and everything that requires creative thought process. How everything develops through history and how the styles vary in different cultures. It’s a rollercoaster of a song that dives within creative thinking, where everything is like this huge market square where you can come across with a plethora of creative ideas. We are really happy how the song turned out and it describes the album perfectly.”