MARIANAS REST :: Neuer Track kurz vor Album-Release

Mit "Fata Morgana" veröffentlichen die finnischen Melodic Death/Doom/Gothic Metaller MARIANAS REST am 12. März ihr drittes Album, das bei Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Mit "Pointless Tale" wurde kurz vor Release eine weitere Single daraus veröffentlicht.

MARIANAS REST on the new single:

“’Pointless Tale’ tries to sum up the desperation that you sometimes feel when looking at how this world works. It is easy to break structures that someone has spent a lifetime building. And a lot of the time we build things without stopping to think what for.”