MALIST :: 2. Album der Melodic Black Metaller im Fullstream

Am 24. April erscheint “To Mantle the Rising Sun”, das zweite Album der Melodic Black Metal Band MALIST, auf dem die musikalische Reise, die beim letztjährigen Debüt begann, mit noch mehr genreübergreifenden Ambitionen fortsetzt wird. Erhältlich ist das Werk bei Northern Silence Productions und es ist bereits seit ein paar Tagen auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion im Fullstream zu hören.

Powerful riffs, melodic layering, diverse vocals & atmospheric elements are woven into this musical venture of battles & mournful fates, sending the listener to the outer surface of the underground Karst Realm, where the lyrical hero is on his way to meet the tyrant King – an encounter to set his life’s purpose once and for all…