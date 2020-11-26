MAESTITIUM :: Titeltrack von Debüt-EP veröffentlicht

Aus Schwedens kommt die Atmospheric Melodic Death/Black Metal Band MAESTITIUM. “Tale of the Endless” ist die Debüt-EP, die, inspiriert von Bands wie Insomnium, Hinayana und Wolfheart, am 5. Februar bei Black Lion Records erscheinen soll. Sie wurde von Elias Westrin komponiert/aufgenommen (Gitarren, Gesang, Synths, Orchestrationen) und durch Robin Leijon gemixt/gemastert. “Tale of the Endless” enthält Studiomusiker wie Nils Fjellström alias Dominator” (Nordjevel, Myrkskog, Odium, ex Dark Funeral, Aeon,) am Schlagzeug und Anton Flodin (Deathbreed) am Bass. facebook.com/maestitiumband / facebook.com/blacklionrecordsswe

This is what Elias had to say about the track “Tale of the Endless“, on the other hand is “the hard hitter”. It’s “about a man who’s ready to leave this world, and his journey to the end.” Definitely dark subject matter, and both the darkness and intensity of the subject are reflected in the music. But, as forecast above, the song is also undeniably exhilarating.