LUNATIC SOUL :: Neuer Prog/Folk Rock Track aus kommendem Album

Auf Album Nummer sieben dehnt Mariusz Duda, der Multiinstrumentalist, Sänger und Mastermind hinter LUNATIC SOUL, seine musikalischen Erkundungen auf dunkle skandinavische und slawische Folk-Bands wie Heilung oder Wardruna aus. Nach dem stark elektronischen Sound der Vorgängeralben “Fractured” und “Under the Fragmented Sky” ist “Through Shaded Woods” völlig frei von Elektronik und das erste Album in Dudas Diskografie, auf dem er alle Instrumente spielt.

Am 13.11. erscheint "Through Shaded Woods" aus dem jetzt der Track "The Passage" zu hören ist.

Of the new track Mariusz Duda comments: “’The Passage’ is a signature piece of the new Lunatic Soul album, on which we enter a mysterious forest full of dynamic, ritual dances. The title “passage” is the destination for the main character, where he is to be cleansed and reborn. “Shaded Woods” are our worst traumas and nightmares, the most difficult moments in our life. Going through them symbolises facing and overcoming them. “Through Shaded Woods” is about reaching a better place in life, about giving yourself another chance.