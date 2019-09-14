LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: Neues Video zu “Saviour”

Cradle of Filth Keyboarderin und Sängerin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT hat den neuen Song “Saviour” veröffentlicht. Der Song ist von ihrem kommenden Album “Martyr”, das von dem ehemaligen Evanescence-Drummer Rocky Gray mitgeschrieben wurde, und am 7. Oktober erscheinen wird.

Lindsay commented “When Rocky sent me the demo of this song, before I had even started writing the lyrics and vocals, I just knew this was going to be “the song” used as the first single and music video. At the time I was dealing with the pressure of feeling like I had to save the lives of everyone around me and I lost a lot of my happiness and sanity in doing so. A lot of the lyrics where taken directly from what I actually said in text message conversations. Every time I sing this song it is such a powerful reminder that I can’t be everything to everyone and that other people need to choose to fix themselves and I can’t make that decision for them.”