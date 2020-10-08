LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: Neues Album der ex-Cradle Keyboarderin im Stream

Die von Juno nominierte Sängerin/Songwriterin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT (ehemals Cradle of Filth) hat sich mit Metal Injection zusammengetan, um ihr neues Album “Worlds Away” zu streamen. Das Album soll morgen veröffentlicht werden. Erst im letzten Jahr hat die Kanadierin ihr Gothic/Alternative Rock/Metal Album “Martyr” veröffentlicht (-> Review hier). Jetzt geht sie ihrer Passion, der Harfe nach und veröffentlicht ein komplettes Album mit diesem Instrument. Neue und vom Debüt “Martyr” neu arrangierte Stücke sind darauf für Freunde ruhigerer melancholischer Musik zu finden.
schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/schoolcraftofficial/
Listen to the album: https://metalinjection.net/av/full-album-stream/lindsay-schoolcraft-ex-cradle-of-filth-streams-beautiful-new-album-worlds-away
"Worlds Away" Official Music Video
"Worlds Away" album out October 9th on all platforms via Cyber Proxy RecordsDon't miss out, get first access: https://lindsayschoolcraft.lpages.co/signup/Listen and Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6ZLcdPSxw1fTYJlz3DLrSZiTunes Pre-Order: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1530518814?ls=1&app=itunesPurchase on Bandcamp: https://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/Video by Senpai Media
Gepostet von Lindsay Schoolcraft am Donnerstag, 24. September 2020