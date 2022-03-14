LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: Neuer Track “New World”

LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT (ex-Cradle Of Filth) hat ihren neuen Song “New World” bei Bandcamp veröffentlicht. Der Song wurde mit Fabienne Erni von Eluveitie und einem klasse Gitarrensolo von Jen Majura von Evanescence verfeinert.

https://www.patreon.com/lindsayschoolcraft

https://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/track/new-world-feat-fabienne-erni

Lindsay:

It’s my first heavy track since Martyr and is here just in time for Saint Patty’s Day! I say that because I took everything I love about Celtic Folk Metal and Gothic Metal and combined them to create you this heavy lullaby.

This song was made possible thanks to the continuing support of my Patreon Community. An alternative version of New World is available on Patreon along with the original version and 21 other new tunes!

We are currently gearing up to do our next heavy track with Sarah Jezebel Deva and I’d love for you to be a part of the writing process!